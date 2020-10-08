Katharine McPheePerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner's Plunging Thong Bodysuit Might Be Her Sexiest Look Yet

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening with a video that showed off what could be her most daring look of all time: a leopard-print thong bodysuit, complete with a deep v-neck cut and floor-length sash.

The revealing number—which slightly resembled what she wore in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video—highlighted Kylie's cleavage, and as she spun around in a mirror, the rest of her curves, too. 

Making the look even more dramatic was Kylie's long blonde extensions that reached all the way to her knees, and which seemingly inspired what she captioned the Instagram Story: "Inches baby."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also rocked leopard print heels and a set of long, chocolate brown nails. She first debuted the manicure earlier that day, placing the sharp nails on top of a matching Hermés Birkin bag.

Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou's BFF Pics
"had to get these for a shoot," Kylie wrote alongside the chic photo. "kinda love em. might stay."

The caption could mean that Kylie's entire leopard look was for a photoshoot of some sort, but she never explicitly stated the reason for the outfit that left little to the imagination (as if she needs one, any way!).

Kylie Jenner's Most Iconic Moments on "KUWTK"
Regardless, there's no denying just how good the reality star looks.

To see even more of Kylie, scroll through the below gallery of her best bikini pics!

Watch Kendall and Kylie Jenner Fight Over an Outfit in All-New KUWTK Sneak Peek
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Fall in L.A.

Kylie took advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

Strike a Pose

"taco tuesday," Kylie captioned a series of poolside snaps. 

Green Dreams

In May, Kylie showed off a lime-green colored bikini perfect for the start of summer.

Baring It All in Brown

"what's meant for me will always be," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot, along with a brown heart emoji to match her bikini.

Sisterly Swim

Kim Kardashian joined little sister Kylie for a poolside portrait in March 2020.

On Fire

Kylie in her "happy place" according to her Instagram caption.

Up Close & Personal

The perfect swimsuit selfie.

Italian Style

The reality star sports a white bikini on a 22nd birthday trip to Italy.

Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Stassie's 22nd birthday.

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl posed alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

Green With Envy

"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocked matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.

Bandana Beauty

Donning a red bandana-printed two-piece, the beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.

Selfie Queen

Long hair, don't care! The KylieSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.

Hot Mama

"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.

Sister Act

Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.

Louis Vuitton Everything

Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.

Eye See You

Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.

Mad for Plaid

The reality star showcased a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.

White Out

Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico. 

Loungin'

The young star gives a gracious glimpse of side boob while lying low in a BOSSA bathing suit. 

Neon Party

Guess who decided to bring back that retro one-piece Kris Jenner used to rock back in the day?

White Hot

Kylie shows off her enviable curves in this sexy white, cut-out bikini.

Wet & Wild

During a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico in 2015, the E! star flaunted a toned tummy while taking a dip in the ocean.

She Woke Up Like This

And the annoying part is she probably really did.

Kylie Jenner's Spooky Halloween Decor

Please teach us your ways, Kylie!

