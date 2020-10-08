Alyson Hannigan Reveals Her Thoughts on a How I Met Your Mother Reunion

Don't make a slap bet regarding a How I Met Your Mother reunion.
On Thursday, Oct. 8's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with Alyson Hannigan and discussed the beloved sitcom following its recent 15th anniversary. Alyson, who played Lily Aldrin opposite Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris, said her memories of HIMYM included "a wonderful montage of just happy memories and giggles and laughs and lots of funny puns."
However, while walking down memory lane, Alyson revealed her thoughts on a possible HIMYM reunion. Although Alyson said she "would 100 percent be up for it," she explained why a reunion is unlikely.
"Honestly, when I read the last episode script, I was sort of sad because I felt like there was no chance of a reunion, because they kind of gave away all the cards," Alyson reflected. "They sort of showed everything. I was like, 'Wait, you guys, now we won't get to do a reunion because you're telling the future and telling the stories of what we're all gonna do.'"
Apparently, the HIMYM team joked about doing "holiday specials" and even Jason "came up with lots of great ideas," but nothing came to fruition.
She added, "Obviously, we haven't done any yet, but I would be up for it."
Since HIMYM ended in 2014, Alyson has kept busy with a variety of projects. Currently, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is hosting Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins. Prior to this hosting gig, Alyson also hosted Girl Scout Cookie Championship on the Food Network.
Thus, Carissa asked if the longtime actress would ever compete herself.
Alyson quipped, "I doubt it because I take so long, I would crumble under the pressure."
Outrageous Pumpkins airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on the Food Network.