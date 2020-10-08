Alyson Hannigan Reveals Her Thoughts on a How I Met Your Mother Reunion

Don't make a slap bet regarding a How I Met Your Mother reunion.

On Thursday, Oct. 8's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with Alyson Hannigan and discussed the beloved sitcom following its recent 15th anniversary. Alyson, who played Lily Aldrin opposite Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris, said her memories of HIMYM included "a wonderful montage of just happy memories and giggles and laughs and lots of funny puns."

However, while walking down memory lane, Alyson revealed her thoughts on a possible HIMYM reunion. Although Alyson said she "would 100 percent be up for it," she explained why a reunion is unlikely.

"Honestly, when I read the last episode script, I was sort of sad because I felt like there was no chance of a reunion, because they kind of gave away all the cards," Alyson reflected. "They sort of showed everything. I was like, 'Wait, you guys, now we won't get to do a reunion because you're telling the future and telling the stories of what we're all gonna do.'"