Selling Sunset Star Davina Potratz's Fate With the Oppenheim Group Is Finally Revealed

A story made for TV!
Selling Sunset season four may not be confirmed just yet, but there's already a major update with one of its main stars. Davina Potratz recently opened up about her fate on the hit Netflix series in a candid interview with People.
Put simply, she's leaving the Oppenheim Group. What's more? She's joining the company's rivals and will soon be working with the real estate agency Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.
"I'm really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division," the reality TV personality and veteran real estate agent told the publication. "My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me."
"It's just very in tune with my skills," she explained.
Despite working with the Oppenheim Group's competition, the star's former boss reveals there's nothing but love for her new endeavor.
"Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group," Jason Oppenheim shared in a statement with the outlet, "and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support."
He added, "I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future."
At this time, Davina said she has yet to update her Selling Sunset co-stars: Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young and Maya Vander.
"We all know each other so well," Davina described, "So I think they'll be excited and supportive. It's not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision."
It's unclear if the reality TV personality has already started her new job. Moreover, Davina also revealed that she's unsure how things will play out if Netflix renews Selling Sunset for another season.
"I certainly hope that I'm still part of the cast," she expressed. "Brett [Oppenheim] is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don't think that that's going to be an issue at all."
But if Selling Sunset doesn't work out, Davina explained she still has an opportunity to be on-camera. As she pointed out, "You know, Douglas Elliman has some of the reality TV talents as well..."
In the meantime, you can watch Davina do her thing on season three of Selling Sunset, which is already available to stream on Netflix.
E! News has reached out to Davina's rep and Netflix for comment and has yet to receive a response.