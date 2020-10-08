Watch Sarah Hyland and Tiffany Haddish Get Candid About Their “Lady Parts” in NSFW Series

There's no other way to say this: Sarah Hyland and Tiffany Haddish got real about their "WAPs," "vajayjays" and "coochies" in a totally NSFW segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The almost-uncensored "Lady Parts" clip, which was posted on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was created to discuss the "taboos, stigmas and myths surrounding women's health and sexuality," Hyland explained. The host's segment touches on sex, female pleasure, breasts, hormones, pregnancies, orgasms and vaginas, she said.

Haddish admitted on air that she doesn't think penis size matters "at all." In fact, she once had a bad experience from one particularly oversized package.

"I remember I had this one penis that was so big, I threw up afterwards because my uterus, something was wrong," the comedian said. "I go to the doctor. She's like, ‘Your uterus is tilted. It's knocked out of place.'"

Haddish had to do exercises to get it, uh, back on track.