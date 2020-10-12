Mindy KalingKendall & KylieKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

You'll Never Believe What the Billboard Music Awards Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Ahead of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, see what Britney Spears, Aaron Carter and Mila Kunis were up to two decades ago!

By Megan Larratt Oct 12, 2020 1:00 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesEntertainmentBillboard Music Awards
Related: Billboard Music Awards 2019 Fashion Round-Up

Let's get ready to rock!

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are right around the corner and this year, the show is coming to you live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. Music powerhouses like Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and more are already confirmed as key players in the show.

But 20 years ago, do you remember fangirling over Destiny's Child's red carpet appearance? Or what about NSYNC's fire performance of "Just Got Paid"?

In the year 2000, we saw Mila Kunis with her That 70's Show squad and Pink made a dashing debut, while Mandy Moore released one of her biggest hits. And yes, fans were speculating about the latest for then it-couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Of course, we're still not over the orchestrated "cat fight" between Kathy Griffin and Britney when Justin tried to introduce Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. Yes, there were hand cuffs, and yes, some fighting words were exchanged! Who knows what this year will bring, but pop culture fans always love some innocent drama.

However, this year's show, hosted for the third year in a row by Kelly Clarkson, is honoring the original chart period of Mar. 23, 2019 through Mar. 14, 2020. It has three fan voted categories: the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. After reviewing the full list of nominations, vote now on TikTok!

To ring in another 20 years of celebrating pop culture, music and its wonderful supporters around the world, scroll below for a major throwback to the year 2000. Get your butterfly clips, frosted lip gloss and Canadian tuxedos, because it's so happening everybody!

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

2

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears

Rocking this gorgeous orange and pink masterpiece, our 2000 pop princess won Album Artist of the Year for her second studio album, Oops!... I Did It Again, which included hit singles like "Stronger" and of course, "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Pink

Not to be defined by the artist's iconic name, Pink sported a rainbow pixie cut up top and a dress with flowing dollar bills while collecting her award for New Female Artist of the Year. Her dress was certainly a good prediction for the singer's bright future!

SGranitz/WireImage
Christina Aguilera

Owning her chic feathered hair cut with a trendy dip dye, this genie left her bottle to snag the award for Female Artist of the Year. In 2000, she was renowned for singles like "What a Girl Wants."

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
No Doubt

In the midst of 2000, we had no doubt this group would make a red carpet appearance! Slaying the runway, this band was trending with the release of their second album, Return of Saturn. Hi Gwen Stefani!

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
SisQó

Still a popular track today, SisQó celebrated six wins at the 2000 Billboards including Male Artist of the Year, New Male Artist of the Year, R&B/Hip-Hop Male Artist of the Year, R&B Hip Hop Singles Artist of the Year, New R&B Hip Hop Singles Artist of the Year and Hot 100 Singles Male Artist of the Year for the iconic tune "Thong Song."

Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Destiny's Child

Just the first of several appearances for these three leading ladies, the red carpet was not ready for these gorgeous gowns. Of course, this photo was taken before slaying their live performance and taking some awards home later. We see you ladies!

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
*NSYNC

We hope these coats make an appearance this winter! The No Strings Attached group shut down the awards show with their rendition of "Just Got Paid" before going home with Albums Artist of the Year (Duo/Group), Album of the Year and Top 40 Artist of the Year.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Destiny's Child

Stepping in sync and in the same pattern, these ladies took home four awards for their album, The Writings on The Wall: Hot 100 Singles Duo or Group of the Year, Hot 100 Singles Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year and the highest award of the evening, Artist of the Year.

SGranitz/WireImage
Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama & Danny Masterson

Just 17-years-old at the time, Mila joined her co-stars Wilmer, who played Fez, and Danny, who played Hyde, on the popular sitcom That 70's Show for a stroll down the red carpet. The show was in the middle of its third season. We only have one question: Where's Ashton?

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Destiny's Child

Coming out of the ceiling in a giant cage, these ladies had a message: They cannot be tamed! Singing some of their top singles including "Independent Women," "Say My Name" and "Jumpin' Jumpin," these ladies were serving fierceness for four minutes straight.

SGranitz/WireImage
Toni Braxton

Still at the beginning of her long career, the "Un-Break My Heart" singer walked away with R&B/Hip Hop Female Artist of the Year. 

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage
Mandy Moore

In 2000, long before A Walk to Remember stole our hearts, this triple threat placed in the Billboard Top 40 with her song, "I Wanna Be With You." We want to be with you too, Mandy!

Barry King/WireImage
Nick & Aaron Carter

Oh my god, they're back again! This Backstreet Boy member and his younger brother made their red carpet entrance with some personality. Check out those frosted tips!

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Rob & Marisol Thomas

The lead singer of the popular rock band Matchbox Twenty was not only celebrating the release of his second album, Mad Season, which charted top three on the Billboard 200. He also completed a year of marriage with his wonderful wife. Ah, young love!

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

2

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

4

SNL Perfectly Parodies the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence’s Head

5
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner & More