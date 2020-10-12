You'll Never Believe What the Billboard Music Awards Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Let's get ready to rock!

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are right around the corner and this year, the show is coming to you live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. Music powerhouses like Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and more are already confirmed as key players in the show.

But 20 years ago, do you remember fangirling over Destiny's Child's red carpet appearance? Or what about NSYNC's fire performance of "Just Got Paid"?

In the year 2000, we saw Mila Kunis with her That 70's Show squad and Pink made a dashing debut, while Mandy Moore released one of her biggest hits. And yes, fans were speculating about the latest for then it-couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Of course, we're still not over the orchestrated "cat fight" between Kathy Griffin and Britney when Justin tried to introduce Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. Yes, there were hand cuffs, and yes, some fighting words were exchanged! Who knows what this year will bring, but pop culture fans always love some innocent drama.