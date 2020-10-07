Clean Your Home Before Flu Season Hits With Grove's Sustainable Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you know 260 billion pounds of plastic packaging are created each year and 24 billion pounds of that plastic end up in the ocean? Grove Collaborative does, which is why they've created a new line of cleaning products to take us all Beyond Plastic!
The brand itself is aiming to be plastic-free by 2025, but they're also intent on helping the rest of us find a solution to this problem, too. That's why they launched this new collection of cleaning products with glass and aluminum packaging, featuring concentrated formulas to help cut down on excess waste. In addition to offering reusable glass spray bottles, there's also cleaning concentrates to help you zap germs and stains off every possible surface, dish soap that will make your stoneware squeaky clean, and hand soaps that will make your digits sparkle without stripping your skin.
Even better? Everything is infinitely recyclable, under $20 and will eliminate over 25 tons of plastic from landfills in 2021. You can buy items separately, or in make-life-simple bundles, like the ones we've featured below! Happy cleaning!
Grove Co. Hydrating Hand Soap + Dispenser with Silicone Sleeve
This hydrating liquid hand soap gets rid of germs and bacteria, but it also manages to moisturize your skin, so you don't have sandpaper hands after washing. It's made with 97% plant-derived ingredients and 100% natural fragrance, plus no harsh chemicals. The soap comes in an infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle, so just pour it into this chic and reusable glass soap dispenser, and you'll be good to go.
Grove Co. All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate + Glass Spray Bottle with Silicone Sleeve
A multi-purpose concentrate designed to eliminate five times more grease and grime than competitors, this nifty do-it-all cleaner is made without harsh ingredients, but it's still remarkably effective. The concentrate comes in a little glass bottle that you pour into the reusable glass spray bottle. All you need to do is add water, and you're ready to clean without leaving plastic waste behind.
Grove Co. High-Performance Dish Soap + Dispenser with Silicone Sleeve
Pair this liquid dish soap with Grove's Reusable Dish Soap Dispenser, and you've just found yourself a powerful, sustainable duo that'll clean over 1000 dishes. The soap is made with a plant-based formula of 95% plant-derived ingredients and 100% natural fragrance, and no harsh chemicals. And while it's tough on grease and grime, it's gentle on your hands. Better yet, the aluminum bottle it comes in makes it easy to refill the dispenser, and eliminates plastic waste.
Grove Co. Foaming Hand Soap Concentrate + Dispenser with Silicone Sleeve
This combo is the mostly the same as the other hand-soap-and-glass-dispenser version up top, but with one major difference: it's a foaming formula, designed to create a sudsy, silky lather. The soap is also packaged in recyclable aluminum bottles, making it easy to refill your dispenser (one bottle equals three refills). But like the other soap, it also includes aloe vera to moisturize your hands while you kill germs.
Grove Co. 2-Pack Floor Cleaner Concentrate
If you already have a reusable spray bottle that you like, you can grab this two-pack of floor cleaner and go to town on your tile, laminate or finished wood floors to remove common stains and make 'em shine. There's no streaking or residue, and the formula is plant-derived and naturally powerful. Just pour one of these little numbers into your reusable bottle and toss it into the recycling bin, 'cause it's made of glass. There's also window and surface formulas, too.
