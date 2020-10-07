Meghan TrainorPerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Jay Cutler Praises Ex Kristin Cavallari as She Launches Her New Cookbook

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari may be going through a divorce, but that doesn't mean they can't support one another.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 07, 2020 9:56 PMTags
Kristin CavallariCelebritiesJay Cutler
Related: Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler Divorce in Quarantine a Good Thing

They may be split up, but it seems Jay Cutler still appreciates estranged wife Kristin Cavallari's cooking! 

On his Instagram story, the former NFL player complimented Kristin's latest cookbook. Titled True Comfort, the book—which hit shelves Sept. 29—boasts over 100 recipes that are free of gluten and refined sugar. 

"I got mine for free but it is worth the price," Jay wrote over a pic of the book. "Well done @kristincavallari."

 Though Kristin didn't address Jay's post directly, she did share how excited she was to see people reading her cookbook. 

"I LOVE seeing everyone's food pics from #TrueComfort !!," the Very Cavallari star wrote on Oct. 6. "Thanks for tagging me, keep it going! Glad you guys are loving!!!!"

Kristin and Jay married in 2013. The couple, who share three children, announced they were planning to divorce in April, after over a decade together. 

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Kristin wrote in a statement on Instagram. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

photos
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Cutest Quotes

While Kristin and Jay may be committed to co-parenting their kids and supporting one another in their creative endeavors, Kristin recently shared that she's ready to give up Jay's last name

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

2

Orlando Bloom Reveals Who Baby Girl Daisy Dove Looks Like

3

Jason Priestley Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim About 90210 Rule

"Technically I'm still Cutler," the Uncommon James founder explained in a recent interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "[I'm] working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it."

 

Instagram

Whether Kristin's a Cavallari or a Cutler, it seems like Jay is still in her corner...especially when there's food involved. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

2

Orlando Bloom Reveals Who Baby Girl Daisy Dove Looks Like

3

Jason Priestley Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim About 90210 Rule

4

Nikki Bella Responds to Social Media Backlash Involving Dwayne Johnson

5

Offset Subtly Reacts to Cardi B's Declaration That She's Single