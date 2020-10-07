Netflix's 2020 Holiday Schedule Is Here: See the Complete Lineup

‘Tis the season to be jolly—and enjoy even more Netflix.

On Wednesday Oct. 7, the streaming service delivered a present to pop culture fans when they announced their 2020 holiday schedule that kicks off in a matter of weeks.

Whether you're looking to watch a joyful musical comedy or savor a delicious sugar fix, Netflix is going to have fans across the country covered.

And with special projects from the casts of both The Great British Baking Show and Sugar Rush, it may be time to pull out the reminder binder, clear your schedules and plan your viewing agenda ASAP.

Plus, it wouldn't be a holiday celebration without Dolly Parton. Shortly after releasing A Holly Dolly Christmas album, the singer along with Netflix announced Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square that will feature 14 original songs from the country singer.

But enough of the teases! It's time to open up the calendar and see the complete schedule for yourself. Keep scrolling below for a complete guide to the holiday movies, shows and specials coming to Netflix in the weeks and months to come.