Do Good and Feel Great in Madewell's New Recycled Cashmere

As part of Madewell's overall efforts to offer more sustainable fashion, the brand just dropped a new line of cozy sweaters made of recycled cashmere!

Just in time for sweater season, the brand's Recycled Cashmere line offers a variety of pieces that are as warm and soft as conventional cashmere, but with less environmental impact. Madewell's recycled cashmere features 70% globally-sourced certified recycled cashmere, woven with 30% responsibly-sourced wool for durability. And come November 17th, Madewell will be the first U.S. retailer to offer Good Cashmere Standard certified products, focused on transparency and traceability to improve the welfare of cashmere goats and the lives of farmers.

Whether you need a cozy turtleneck to get you through the chilliest of winter days, or a throw-on-and-go cardigan that's destined to become your new favorite, Madewell's new Recycled Cashmere line has what you're looking for. Shop our picks below!