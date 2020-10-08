Giuliana Rancic Has Something to Say and It Just Might Save Your Life

She was prepared for some invasive procedures, countless appointments and more than a few injections.

But what actually happened as Giuliana Rancic began her IVF process back in the fall of 2011 truly left her floored. Informed that part of the standard operating procedure at Denver's Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine was a mammogram, she was surprised. At just 36, she was four years away from having to undergo the annual breast cancer screening. And with no family history, she was confident she'd sail right through.

That assurance didn't waver even after a speck meant a repeat test was required. Or when her doctor recommended a needle biopsy. It wasn't until she was sitting in the waiting room at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center that "I started getting a really weird vibe," she wrote in her 2016 memoir Going Off Script. "Something just came over me."

Now nine years removed from that shocking early breast cancer diagnosis, and the double mastectomy and weeks of radiation that followed, it feels almost kismet that her and husband Bill Rancic's journey to welcoming son Duke, now 8, quite literally saved her life.