UGG & Zappos Launch an Inclusive Boot Line

Everyone deserves to enjoy the pillow-soft comfort of a pair of UGG boots, but for the disabled community, these boots can sometimes be difficult to slip on. Enter: UGG's new collaboration with Zappos called UGG Universal, making zippered boots for men, women and children. This collab is part of Zappos' Adaptive line, which offers fashion products with unique features for the disabled.

"To bring this collection to life, we worked side-by-side hosting focus groups with a diverse group of people with disabilities to receive first-hand feedback," said Dana Zumbo, the business development manager at Zappos Adaptive. "We're humbled by the experience of getting to play a part in the UGG brand's first-ever universal design."

Below, shop these awesome new arrivals.