Dan Levy Slams Comedy Central India For Censoring a Schitt’s Creek Same-Sex Kiss

Alexis Rose would only have one reaction to this news: "Ew, David!"

Less than a month after Schitt's Creek swept the 2020 Emmys with an impressive nine wins, co-creator and star Dan Levy clapped back to an unfortunate update: His beloved show is being censored in another country.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Levy took to Twitter to express concern over the fact that Comedy Central India chose to edit out a same-sex kiss that's central to a storyline, just one of the many reasons why the show has been championed as an accelerator of LGBTQ+ representation.

"You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity," Levy wrote on Twitter. "The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove"

Levy quickly followed up to clarify that the issue is specific to Comedy Central India, not the cable channel's American counterparts.