Whoopi Goldberg Confirms A Sister Act 3 Movie Is In The Works

Cue the choir robes.
Whoopi Goldberg virtually chatted with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Oct. 6 and said a Sister Act 3 movie is definitely in the works.
"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it," the Ghost star revealed. "So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."
Both ‘90s films are classic Whoopi hilarity. In Sister Act, the star played a lounge singer who was sent to a convent after being placed in a witness protection program. Of course the nuns loved her boisterous personality (and singing lessons) so much that they brought her back in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to teach a group of inner-city Catholic school teenagers how to sing in a choir.
The View host told James, "It's fun and it feels good. And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"
James also asked the EGOT winner about her questionable meals during quarantine—one being a plate of lightly seasoned pasta and full cloves of garlic—to which the star specified was a "quarantine only" situation.
"It was just during COVID time. Now that people can come back to the house, the people who cook are cooking. I thought maybe I could save myself a few dollars," the comedian explained. "Maybe I could make something, [but] I have no interest. I don't care about it. I don't know where stuff is in the kitchen. I thought I would try, but please. Why do I care? I don't care!"
Whoopi is currently starring in a new CBS dark fantasy series The Stand, based on the Stephen King novel of the same title.