Willow Smith and Tyler Cole Fuel Romance Rumors With His First Red Table Talk Appearance

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole are continuing to fuel romance rumors.

The two sparked speculation after the artist made his debut on her show Red Table Talk with Willow's mom and co-host Jada Pinkett Smith introducing Tyler at the beginning of the Oct. 6 episode.

"Tyler is a talented musician, filmmaker, actor and a close family friend," Jada said, "and he's extremely passionate about today's RTT so we had to have him at the table."

During the chat, Jada, Willow, Tyler and Adrienne Banfield Norris (a.k.a. Gammy) spoke to Ice Cube about his "Contract With Black America," which aims to drive change and equality. In addition, they were joined by Van Jones and Brandon Marshall and talked about voting, police reform, representation and more.

"I feel like a huge dilemma for us as Black people is that the media and the industry want to see us in a certain light," Tyler said at one point. "In the music industry, you're taught that, oh, if you're Black and you rap about violence and money, that's going to make you more money. Labels are going to want to sign you if you're talking about violence more so than if you're a conscious artist."