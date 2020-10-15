Demi Lovato Brings Her Powerful Voice to 2020 Billboard Music Awards After Max Ehrich Breakup

Newly single Demi Lovato knows how to make a comeback.
The singer took the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to give the world premiere performance of her song "Commander in Chief."
Before she played the piano and belted out the lyrics, Lovato received praise from host Kelly Clarkson who described the singer as "an artist who is a powerhouse vocalist" whose songs are "filled with empowerment and confidence."
The debut came just weeks after her breakup with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. Following the split, Lovato released her brand new breakup song, "Still Have Me," on Sept. 30 and a political number, "Commander in Chief," on Oct. 14.
"We were taught when we were young / If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some," she sang at the Billboard Music Awards. "Loud and proud, best believe / We'll still take a knee while you're Commander in Chief."
Lovato, 28, sang at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles before announcing the music video for the song would be released right after the show.
Fans know that Lovato recently went through a difficult breakup. A source told E! News that Lovato "really loved [Ehrich] and wanted it to work."
However, now that it's over, it's done for good. "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media," the source said. "She wants nothing to do with him."
Both stars are trying to move on. This week, Ehrich was seen hanging out with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid and Lovato spent time with friend Mod Sun at In-N-Out before the Billboard Music Awards show.
"She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," an insider told E! News exclusively. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."
Lovato's last full-length album was 2017's Tell Me You Love Me. This year, she's released the hits "Anyone," "I Love Me," "OK Not to Be OK," "In The Mirror" and "I'm Ready," which pretty much sums up our feelings about her next album.
E! News learned that she was aiming to release her album in summer or fall. "She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out," a source said in January. "Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way. Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi."
However, once she performed at the 2020 Grammys and 2020 Super Bowl, Lovato decided to go back to the drawing board and continue to work on her seventh album. We're "Confident" it'll be a good one.
BTS, Sia and En Vogue are also performing at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which is hosted again by Clarkson.
Watch the ceremony live on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)