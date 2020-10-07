Why Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Says Her Relationship With Taye Diggs Was "Never Going to Work"

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith is getting candid about her past romances.

The reality TV personality opened up about her famous ex-boyfriends, which have included JC Chasez, singer Danny O'Donoghue and Taye Diggs, in a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch.

Of her romance with Taye, the Netflix star realized that the stars just didn't align. Although they were together for five years, Amanza explained, "Neither one of us was in the right place to date."

"He'd only been divorced like five months," she shared of their romance. As some fans may recall, the Broadway actor was previously married to Idina Menzel for 14 years before they decided to divorce in 2014. The two share an 11-year-old son, Walker.

"I was the first person he'd been with after her," Amanza noted. "If you're the first relationship someone has fresh out of a divorce, it's probably never going to work. We're better friends."