Move Over Roller Blades: Ice Skates Are 2020's Must-Have Holiday Gift

With everyone spending more time at home and having more free time on their hands in 2020, roller blading has really made a come-back. In fact, roller blades were seemingly completely sold out earlier this year! But it's a little chilly for roller blading in the winter, and that's why we're calling it now: Ice skating is going to be the activity of choice this holiday season. With this graceful exercise comes a need for ice skates, which you can find at some of our favorite stores like Kohl's and Urban Outfitters.
Below, shop ice skates for men, women and kids to gift this holiday season before they all sell out!
American Athletic Shoe Women's Soft Boot Cheetah Figure Skate
These women's figure skates come in a unique cheetah print. They have foam padding inside to keep you comfortable.
Jackson Ultima Men's Artiste Figure Ice Skates
These men's leather figure skates have covered hooks to eliminated irritation.
Lake Placid Cascade Figure Skate
These classic women's figure skates have a warm lining and enhanced ankle support.
Lake Placid Summit Boy's Adjustable Ice Skate
These kids' ice skates are awesome because their size is adjustable, so you won't have to buy a new pair each time his feet grow. They expand up to four shoe sizes.
Jackson Ultima Youth Vista Ice Skates
These youth ice skates come in three colorways and are lightweight.
American Athletic Shoe Women's Pom Pom Figure Skates
How fun are the pom poms on these women's figure skates? They have a sneaker-like outsole and ankle support. The pom poms are removable.
Jackson Ultima Women's Artiste Figure Ice Skates
These leather women's figure skates have covered hooks and a lightweight design.
American Athletic Girls' Tricot-Lined Ice Skates
This entry-level figure skate for girls is perfect for indoor or outdoor use.
Kids' Softec Comfort Figure Skates
These kids' figure skates have a warm fleece lining and a slipper-like fit.
Women's Jackson Ultima 180 Soft Skate Recreational Ice Skates
These women's skates come in four colors and have a comfy foam padding inside. They're perfect for indoor and outdoor use.
