Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence on Christina Anstead's Divorce From Ant Anstead

Tarek El Moussa is trying to keep things professional.
The one-week countdown has begun for new episodes of Flip or Flop on HGTV. And while fans are excited to see Tarek and ex-wife Christina Anstead tackle new houses in need of some serious upgrades, they also can't ignore recent headlines.
Close to three weeks after Christina announced her split from Ant Anstead, her ex-husband is addressing the news.
"I prefer just to stay out of it," Tarek exclusively told E! News.
At the same time, the Flipping 101 star knows why fans are so curious. Many have been watching Christina and Tarek's relationship since the show premiered all the way back in 2013.
"For most fans, I think it's more than just a real estate show," Tarek explained. "We've been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They've been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they're a part of it, which makes sense."
Ultimately, Tarek remains focused on turning run-down properties into someone else's dream home. In new episodes kicking off Oct. 15, fans will watch Christina focus on design while Tarek works with contractors and helps find, fund and sell the houses.
"We had our biggest project of the season—over 5,000-square-foot house and we spent more than $300,000 on the remodel," Tarek teased. "Bigger projects, bigger budgets, bigger design, more profit: It's going to be a good season."
And before new episodes begin, there was one very special episode of Flipping 101 that aired Oct. 8. Yes, we're talking about the scenes when Tarek proposed to his girlfriend, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.
"We did get to watch it and it came out super, super cute," the self-made real estate investor shared. "We're just thrilled that we got to share it with the world."
As for when they want to get married, fans are just going to have to be patient. "We definitely want to do it in 2021," Tarek revealed. "It's going to be mid to late 2021. We want it to be a special experience and enjoy being engaged."
Until then, Tarek is counting his blessings and looking back on his accomplishments that surpass any home remodel.
"I'm so grateful for life," he proclaimed. "I'm healthier than I've ever been. I survived cancer twice. My divorce almost killed me and for five or six years of my life, I was a really sick guy and today, I'm just grateful to live and be alive and beat cancer and thrive."
Hear more from Tarek when he stops by Daily Pop ahead of the Flip or Flop premiere night on Oct. 15.