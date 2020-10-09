Has Terry Bradshaw Officially Lost It in Quarantine?!

Terry Bradshaw said it best on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch: "I'm going quarantine crazy!"

Fans of the E! show have watched in recent weeks as the football family showed signs the coronavirus pandemic was about to hit—namely, Terry's wife Tammy scolding him for being too friendly and shaking hands with everyone—and now, they're in full-blown quarantine...together!

Terry somehow convinced all three of his daughters, their husbands and kids to come stay at his sprawling ranch for the duration of the pandemic, and despite Erin, Lacey and Rachel being hesitant for a number of reasons—from an apparent ghost residing there to "nine wiener dogs" running around at all times—they seemed genuinely excited for some family bonding time.

Then reality set in.

"Dad is such a workaholic, I feel like he's gonna go insane in this house," Rachel said in a confessional alongside Lacey, who made a comparison to Jack Nicholson's character in The Shining, only for her daughter (and Terry's BFF), 7-year-old Zurie, to pop up from behind the couch and menacingly repeat "REDRUM."