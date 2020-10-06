Bella Hadid's Latest Transformation Will Take You Back to the Early 2000s

Bella's makeover comes only a few days after she was featured in Rihanna's highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty runway show. At the time, the supermodel still rocked her long bob hairstyle and jet-black color.

For the catwalk, Bella had a beehive 'do with tiny strands of hair that were curled on her forehead. She also posed in the brand's latest lingerie pieces, a charcoal-colored bustier and matching panty set that was adorned with lace. She also slipped into leather gloves and stockings.

Of her glam that night, the star thanked Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono for getting her all dolled up.

"absolutely did not wake up like this," Bella's Instagram post began, "sending a big kiss to priscilla for turning a girl out after 6 months of no makeup, hot cheetos and Apple TV..."

Bella later shared a still from the show, and praised everything about the Savage x Fenty special.

"These women!!. The power that they exude literally could take your breath away! They work so f--king hard and it shows. With every step !!! Soooo epic. Thank you for your energy... You are all stars," she wrote. "This show just made me feel good. Rihanna I'm watching you right now with a big ass smile on my face. You're an icon. Thank you for bringing us together in the most empowering show , I'm so proud to walk."