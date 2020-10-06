Ian Ziering Says He Doesn't "Doubt" Jessica Alba's Claim About 90210 Set Rules

Having worked in Hollywood for many years now, Ian Ziering has surely witnessed many diva moments, but he said that Jessica Alba's experience on the 90210 set just "doesn't make sense."

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the Sharknado star shared, "I can't for the life of me ever imagine a situation where any of the actors would ever say that."

He acknowledged that the no eye contact rule might've come from an assistant director or someone else outside of the cast, but noted, "None of my cast mates ever requested anything like that."

"I'm not doubting that was her experience," he added. "It saddens me because it lessened the experience for her—certainly didn't slow her down in life—but it's hard to hear that there was any negativity on the set."

Ian continued, "If I had known about that I would have shot that down immediately... I didn't even work with her that day but I would've went right over to her and said, 'How are you doing?'"