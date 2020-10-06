Kourtney Kardashian Honors "Angel" Addison Rae on Her Birthday: See the Pics

Are you keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian's friendship with Addison Rae? We are.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her BFF. Kourtney's online display of friendship for Addison's birthday included a reel of their bond and never before seen photos.

In the caption for their friendship reel, the Poosh founder wrote, "Everyone wish a happy happy birthday to this angel @addisonraee (A real friendship reel)."

While the mother of three and the 20-year-old TikTok star only met earlier this year, they've certainly become fast friends. Whether the gal pals are posing for bikini-clad pics or working out, Kourtney and Addison are practically inseparable.

Back in July, Addison revealed that she became acquainted with Kourtney and her son Mason Disick through David Dobrik.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Addison explained on The Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."