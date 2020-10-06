Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss Makes Her Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Like mother, like daughter.

Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace Moss graced the modeling world with her presence at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 fashion show. The show streamed from Milan on Oct. 6, only days after the teen's 18th birthday.

Lila's appearance at Paris Fashion Week marked her runway debut.

Lila is the daughter of Kate and Dazed magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack, and it looks like she has both her parents' industry talents. The young Moss has previously worked with designers David Bailey, Tim Walk, and David Sims, according to an October Vogue interview, however she said she's interested in working with Gray Sorrenti and Edward Enni.

"@miumiu SS21 [red heart emoji][read heart emoji] THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show," the model wrote in an Instagram caption, "@kegrand @bitton ~ obsessed with this hair @guidopalau & makeup @patmcgrathreal xxxx."