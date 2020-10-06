Dax Shepard Explains Why He's Honest About His Past Drug Use

According to Dax Shepard, honest is the best policy.
Throughout his career, the 45-year-old actor has been open and honest about his marriage to Kristen Bell, parenting two daughters and working in Hollywood. And in recent weeks, Dax has continued to keep it real in regards to his sobriety journey. In the Oct. 6 podcast episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Dax revealed why he's so honest about his experiences.
"There will be people who don't want to admit they smoke weed," he explained. "I'm just a little confused by it."
"If you're not going to be honest about stuff, there are just road blocks in interviewing," Dax continued. "I could advance this whole thing but I don't want to tell people I've done cocaine so now I can't advance it because of that. They all end up being little roadblocks along the way."
Dax's candid chat with host Michael Rosenbaum was taped before the Parenthood star revealed on his own podcast that he had relapsed by taking opioids. He would later thank fans for their support after sharing his struggles.
"Just quickly, I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to 'Day 7,'" Dax explained on the Sept. 28 episode of Armchair Expert. "My fears were the opposite of what the result was. Struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f--kup. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful, and there's so many beautiful, nice people."
As for his appearance on Inside of You, Dax continued to bring his honesty to another candid conversation.
"I've been dipping for like six months I guess," he shared. "I'm on it. I could lie and tell you I'm not but I'm not. I quit drinking in 2004 and I quit smoking in 2005 so I'm on 15 years of no smoking but I've been on nicotine mints for 13 of those 15 years."
"I was off for a couple years entirely," Dax continued. "And I literally found four f--king mints in a nightstand and I told Kristen, ‘I'm going to have these. It's been two years. I'm just going to have one tonight, one tomorrow night' and then of course three days later, I was at a CVS buying like a 128 pack of the lozenges."
Since his latest relapse, Dax told listeners that he proceeded to attend meetings, get support from friends and experience withdrawal symptoms.
Kristen appeared to show her support on Instagram by sharing a photo of her husband and their dog with the message, "My 2 favorite guys."