The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is officially putting the "wife" back in Housewife!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Mike Hill on Saturday, Oct. 10.
A source told E! News the wedding was "really beautiful" and that her daughter gave her away. In addition, the insider said guests followed COVID-19 guidelines. "Everyone was touched by the couple's vows that they wrote themselves and everyone adhered to the protocols," the source continued. "Everyone was respecting the couple's wishes wearing masks and shields."
A few of her fellow Bravolebrities were in attendance, too. The source said Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant was there as were "a few" of Bailey's co-stars.
According to People, which was first to break the news, the bride walked down the aisle in a Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona gown, Badgley Mischka shoes and a Bridal Styles Boutique headpiece. The magazine reported that Cynthia and Mike's wedding rings were from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds.
Cynthia and Mike got engaged back in July 2019. Mike proposed with an $85,000 five-carat diamond ring by Simon G. Jewelry during the grand opening of Cynthia's The Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta.
"I am so excited and in shock! I had NO IDEA that Mike was going to propose tonight!" Cynthia told E! News at the time. "He and our beautiful daughters and Courtney got me real good and I'm so happy that my friends and family were here to witness everything. Wow! I can't believe it."
Cynthia and Mike have had plans to wed on 10/10/2020 since last year and they didn't let the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of their nuptials. In fact, Cynthia recently opened up to E! News about how living in quarantine together actually "really tested" their relationship, which had been long-distance for over a year.
"It was a lot. You know, it was one thing to marry someone and I think it's another thing to go to prison...you can't go no where else!" Cynthia joked on Daily Pop in August 2020.
She added, "I said I didn't want to be on lockdown with the man for the rest of my life, I didn't say anything about being tired of sex...You gotta remember, this is still, at the end of the day, a long-distance relationship. So the sex part is a blessing."
