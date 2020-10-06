Tyler PerryPerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

All of the TV Shows That Were Forced to End Because of COVID-19

Netflix had to cancel several of its series—despite previously renewing them—including Glow and The Society.

Gone too soon.

Earlier this year, we were celebrating the trend of beloved TV shows getting to end on their own terms. Arrow, Schitt's Creek and The Good Place all said goodbye in exactly the way its creative team had planned. Bows were tied and I's were dotted.

But since the rise of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the entire world has been impacted in practically every way—and that includes Hollywood. Production was shut down on major movies, late night hosts were telling jokes to empty studios and cameras went dark on almost every TV show. 

Slowly, the entertainment industry has been getting back to work with new safety measures in place. But the COVID-19 protocols have proved too stressful for some shows to continue.

On Monday, Netflix announced it was canceling one of its critically acclaimed dramas, despite renewing it for a final season last year.

And it wasn't the first show the online streaming giant had to scrap.

Here are the TV shows that were forced to end early due to the coronavirus pandemic...

Netflix
Glow

Oof, this one hurt more than a body slam. 

Netflix made the move to cancel the '80s wrestling drama after previously renewing it for a final season back in 2019. Production on the fourth season had begun in February and one episode had been completely before it had to shut down. 

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of Glow due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of Glow with us and the world."

Flahive and Mensch also spoke out about the cancellation. 

"COVID has killed actual humans," they wrote in a statement. "It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of Glow." 

Netflix
The Society

After renewing the teen drama for a second season, Netflix ultimately had to cancel The Society due to the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability caused by the pandemic. 

According to actresses Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon, the script was completed and the cast was preparing to begin filming in just a matter of weeks before Netflix pulled the plug.

"I just got the news this morning and I'm heartbroken, so heartbroken," Newton said in an Instagram Live video alongside her co-star. "#SaveTheSociety is trending worldwide and I couldn't be prouder."

Gideon added, "It's definitely a bit of a gut punch."

ABC
Stumptown

Despite initially renewing Stumptown for a second season, ABC decided to axe the Cobie Smulders-led drama due to timing and scheduling needs, related to the pandemic. 

But there is some hope for fans, Deadline is reporting that the studio ABC Signature is shopping the show featuring brash Army vet and private investigator Dex (Smulders) to other networks and streaming sites

Season one ended on a few cliffhangers, including the arrival of Dex's mother, but now it's possible we may never get to meet her or find out exactly why she abandoned her children. 

Netflix
<>I Am Not Okay With This

Many fans were not OK with Netflix's choice to drop the coming-of-age series starring Sophia Lillis after initially picking it up for a second season.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," the streaming giant said in a statement. "We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Evel

Production on Milo Ventimiglia's drama about Evel Knievel was just about to kick off when the shutdown happen, leading USA Network to scrap the show in July. The decision was made due to scheduling as Ventimiglia, set to portray the infamous daredevil and serve as an executive producer, planned to film during his hiatus from This Is Us.  

UCP is still hoping to find a home for the series and is hoping the previously cast actors—Sarah Gadon, David Krumholtz and Michael Chernus—will still be available, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix
Teenage Bounty Hunters

Another one and done for Netflix, the Kathleen Jordan-created drama was canceled less than two months after its premiere, despite cracking into the platform's Top 10. 

