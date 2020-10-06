Nicole KidmanGame Of Thrones PrequelGilmore GirlsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Glenn Close Recreated Her Iconic Cruella De Vil Costume and It's Pure Nostalgia

Glenn Close returned as Cruella De Vil in new Instagram update. Keep scrolling to find out where you can see Cruella in action this Halloween!

By Mona Thomas Oct 06, 2020 3:24 PMTags
Glenn CloseHalloweenCelebritiesBette Midler
Related: Glenn Close Talks Becoming Friends With Lady Gaga's Mom

The stars are already in the Halloween spirit!

Actress Glenn Close gave fans an early look at her Halloween costume on Instagram on Oct. 5. The 73-year-old star posted a photo of herself as Cruella De Vil from the live-action version of 101 Dalmatians. Glenn played the iconic role in the 1996 film, alongside Jeff Daniels as Roger and Joely Richardson as Anita Radciffe. 

"Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER'S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT," read the caption. "I'll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid "Sho" Campbell."

Bette's annual Halloween costume fundraiser is normally a star-studded party, however due to the coronavirus, this year's party will be a virtual gathering and a reunion with Hocus Pocus cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, aka the Sanderson sisters. 

Glenn not only provided a bit of nostalgia with her post, the veteran actress also gave her followers a mini tutorial on how she created the legendary look. 

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

"HOMEMADE CRUELLA: Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder. Wig—online Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips Leopard scarf=silk long Johns Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store," the caption explained. "Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife Makeup: Didn't have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner...next time."

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

2
Exclusive

Dorinda Medley Opens Up About Her RHONY Exit for the First Time

3

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

Fans of The Fatal Attraction star and the Hocus Pocus actresses will get a chance to see the Cruella costume and in action at Bette's virtual event titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" on Oct. 30.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

2

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

3
Exclusive

Dorinda Medley Opens Up About Her RHONY Exit for the First Time

4

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth Address Jessica Alba's 90210 Claims

5

The Bachelor: Meet the Women Who Might Compete For Matt James