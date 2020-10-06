Glenn Close Recreated Her Iconic Cruella De Vil Costume and It's Pure Nostalgia

The stars are already in the Halloween spirit!

Actress Glenn Close gave fans an early look at her Halloween costume on Instagram on Oct. 5. The 73-year-old star posted a photo of herself as Cruella De Vil from the live-action version of 101 Dalmatians. Glenn played the iconic role in the 1996 film, alongside Jeff Daniels as Roger and Joely Richardson as Anita Radciffe.

"Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER'S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT," read the caption. "I'll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid "Sho" Campbell."

Bette's annual Halloween costume fundraiser is normally a star-studded party, however due to the coronavirus, this year's party will be a virtual gathering and a reunion with Hocus Pocus cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, aka the Sanderson sisters.

Glenn not only provided a bit of nostalgia with her post, the veteran actress also gave her followers a mini tutorial on how she created the legendary look.