Nicole KidmanGame Of Thrones PrequelGilmore GirlsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Billie Eilish Reveals the Important Advice She Received From Alicia Keys

Billie Eilish told Jimmy Fallon the sage advice Alicia Keys gave her after the Grammys. Keep scrolling to hear what she said!

By Mona Thomas Oct 06, 2020 1:51 PMTags
Alicia KeysJimmy FallonJames BondCelebritiesThe Tonight ShowBillie Eilish
Related: Billie Eilish & Finneas Celebrate Early Grammy Wins

Alicia Keys bestowed wise words to Billie Eilish

On Monday, Oct. 5, the 18-year-old singer virtually stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her brother, singer-songwriter FINNEAS, and talked about their major Grammy sweep in January. The sibling duo took home 11 Grammys in total, which apparently they weren't expecting at all. 

"It was pretty peak, not because we won, but just because we were there. Just being nominated is so amazing and rare. So that was...we were already happy," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I remember when we  got there that morning me and FINNEAS were like, 'We're good, we don't need to win. We're already here. We're not worried if we win or don't win. It's just amazing that we get to be here.'"

The "bad guy" singer also shared a personal phone call she received from Alicia following her epic night of wins. 

"The next day, we were over here and Alicia Keys called me and she wanted to congratulate me and she basically said on the phone which is something I hold so dear to me," Billie began. "Because you know she won a billion Grammys when she was really young. And she called me and was like, 'I just wanted to say, don't be embarrassed for being dope.'"

photos
Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

The artists later discussed creating the theme song for the James Bond film No Time To Die

"You know it's a lot of pressure, it's a f--king Bond song, so we were pretty stumped. And there was just one day where FINNEAS was playing on the piano and he played this one melody," she said as she mimicked the harmony, "and we were just like [yes]!" 

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

2

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth Address Jessica Alba's 90210 Claims

3

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

Though Billie said she and FINNEAS saw a "rough cut" of the film last year, the completed film's release date has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

2

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth Address Jessica Alba's 90210 Claims

3

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

4

Cheryl Burke Says Matthew Lawrence Is Her "Rock" Amid Sobriety Journey

5

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage