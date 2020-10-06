2020 MTV EMA Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are finally here!

Lady Gaga leads the pack with seven nods. Not only is she up for Best Artist, Best Pop, Best U.S. Act and Biggest Fans but she's also in the running for Best Video, Best Song and Best Collaboration for her hit with Ariana Grande "Rain on Me." However, BTS and Justin Bieber follow closely behind with five nominations apiece.

There are also a few new categories this year, including "Best Latin," "Video for Good" and "Best Virtual Live."

According to the award show's website, the trophies will be handed out to the artists who receive the most votes from the fans. Music lovers can make their selections on social media or online.

Of course, viewers will have to wait until the big night to find out the winners. The 2020 MTV EMA show will air globally Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.