2020 MTV EMA Nominations: See the Complete List

Lady Gaga, BTS and Justin Bieber received the most nods for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards. Scroll on to see the complete list of MTV EMA nominees.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 06, 2020 12:31 PMTags
The nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are finally here!

Lady Gaga leads the pack with seven nods. Not only is she up for Best Artist, Best Pop, Best U.S. Act and Biggest Fans but she's also in the running for Best Video, Best Song and Best Collaboration for her hit with Ariana Grande "Rain on Me." However, BTS and Justin Bieber follow closely behind with five nominations apiece.

There are also a few new categories this year, including "Best Latin," "Video for Good" and "Best Virtual Live." 

According to the award show's website, the trophies will be handed out to the artists who receive the most votes from the fans. Music lovers can make their selections on social media or online. 

Of course, viewers will have to wait until the big night to find out the winners. The 2020 MTV EMA show will air globally Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. 

To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.

Best Video
Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft Drake
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "The Man"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Best Song
BTS, "Dynamite"
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft Quavo
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix

Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
 
Video for Good  
Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"
Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"
H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"
Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"
Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"
 
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
 
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

Best Canadian Act
Alessia Cara
The Weeknd
Justin Bieber
Johnny Orlando
Jessie Reyez

Best U.S. Act
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

