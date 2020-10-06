Why Hailey Bieber Refused to Kiss Justin Bieber in Public "for a Long Time"

Hailey Bieber never wanted to pack on the PDA with Justin Bieber. But you know what they say: Never say never.
The model admitted in Vogue Italia on Monday, Oct. 5, that she avoided kissing in public when they began dating, because people were always watching.
"It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all," Hailey said, according to ET's translation of the article. "But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are."
She continued, "For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of people watching us at certain moments. ... But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."
After celebrating their second wedding anniversary in September, the pair covered the issue with the Helmut Newton quote, "My heart is where my wife is," on the front.
In the magazine, the 23-year-old also opened up about whether she's ready to have kids with the "Yummy" singer.
"The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge," Hailey said. "I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now."
Justin is on the same page. "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September," the 26-year-old musician said. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."
Over time, she has realized that her husband makes her feel "strong, sexy and tough." Hailey described their relationship as profound, even though they're seen as younger than they are.
"Although many still see us as eternal teenagers, Justin in particular. Instead we are a married man and woman, committed, and comfortable with their sexuality," Hailey added. "We are as individuals and consequently we are together. Our chemistry is born from these private and profound awareness."
They certainly had a big kid moment in August, when they bought a $25 million home together in Beverly Park. And then the lovers feted their second anniversary last month—and E! News had the exclusive details.
"Justin and Hailey had a mellow and fun anniversary yesterday," a source said. "They had a relaxing morning and then decided to pick up sandwiches from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica and have a picnic at their house. They loved relaxing and hanging out together just them two."
Of course, the day also included the best mushy social media tributes to one another. "Wish I could live this day over and over," Hailey reminisced.
Justin shared, "You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"
The "Never Say Never" singer will appear on Saturday Night Live with host Issa Rae on Oct. 17. Perhaps it'll make for a family reunion if he runs into Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin, who impersonates Donald Trump on the show.