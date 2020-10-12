These OMG Red Carpet Looks Turned Heads at the Billboard Music Awards

Ready, set, glam!

Before eagerly awaiting to see what fancy pajama sets celebrities would slip into for a big awards night, there used to be a thing called red carpets.

And there is one star-studded show that is known for having head-turning fashion: the Billboard Music Awards.

Yes, the 2020 event will look slightly different compared to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn't mean you can't ooh and aah over all of the fun, fabulous and fierce outfits that have hit the red carpet over the years.

Think Jennifer Lopez's blinding beaded gown by Charbel Zoe Couture at the 2015 ceremony. Wrapped in sparkly silver jewels, which rested on sheer material, J.Lo shined just as bright as the flashing camera lights.

Another jaw-dropping moment? Mary J. Blige's head-to-toe leather outfit in 1999. The added statement accessories like her chunky diamond-studded bracelets, larger-than-life hoops and white-hot sunglasses tied the lewk together.