Big Brother's Jessica Graf Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Cody Nickson

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have a big reason to celebrate once again.

The Amazing Race winners and Big Brother fan-favorites welcomed their second child into the world this week. According to the couple's announcement post, Carter York Nickson was born on Monday, Oct. 5, weighing in at "7lbs 2oz 19.5 inches."

The couple's baby girl—who was originally expected to arrive by Oct. 15—joins older sister Maverick, 1. Cody also has an eight-year-old daughter named Paisley from a previous relationship.

It's a big announcement for a couple who first fell in love in the summer of 2017 while competing as total strangers on season 19 of Big Brother. The pair would tie the knot in October 2018 before appearing on—and winning—season 30 of The Amazing Race.

"I just want to keep going with the kids," Cody shared with E! News while attending the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. "We want to knock them all out and be young parents."