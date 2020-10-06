ShopDisney's Marvel Mania: Score These Spider-Man Must-Haves Now!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Marvel Mania x Collectors event has officially launched on ShopDisney, and they've just made their first major drop featuring a ton of fab Spider-Man finds!
ShopDisney.com will now be the home for adult Marvel collectors, featuring new dedicated products you can add to your collection... and E! has the exclusive on all the new product drops happening throughout October! This week it's all about everyone's favorite web-slinger—and he's getting his due with a selection of figurines, varsity jackets, Loungefly goodies and so much more.
But don't forget, there's also a weekly Social Sweepstakes starting today on @shopDisney, where fans who follow, like and comment with the correct hashtag (revealed today), will have the chance to win one of 10 collectible Marvel prizes! Plus, any purchase made through October using a Marvel Mania "code word" on ShopDisney.com will receive a free exclusive Marvel Mania event collectible comic art cover with promotional offers included! There's also going to be special exclusive video content available to fans on social media throughout the month.
Make sure you check back here next week to shop new collectibles featuring The Avengers. In the meantime, shop the best Spider-Man finds below, and find the rest at ShopDisney!
Diamond Select Spider-Man: Far From Home Marvel Gallery Diorama
Rocking his Iron Spider armor, Peter Parker strikes a powerful pose atop this faux wood base, accented with webbing and the remnants of a hard-fought battle. With vivid colors and eye-catching style, isn't it demanding a spot on your bookshelf? Or on your fireplace mantle? Maybe dead center in the middle of your kitchen table? Hey, we won't judge.
Spider-Man Varsity Jacket for Adults
It doesn't matter if you never lettered in high school—we think this Spidey-inspired varsity jacket is way cooler anyway. Made of shiny navy satin with collegiate graphics and embroidered appliques, it's both sporty and stylish, while honoring your favorite super hero. And guess what? There's a kid's version in case you want to match with your mini-me.
Spider-Man Mini Backpack by Loungefly
You'll need someplace to stash your stuff when you're out climbing walls, so why not use this Loungefly backpack? Crafted of man-made materials and metal accents, it features Spider-Man screen art with an embroidered spider applique, an exterior compartment, and extra side pockets to carry everything you need. And of course, it has adjustable shoulder straps and a double-zip main compartment. Just don't lose it, or Aunt May will get mad. (And yes, there is most definitely a matching wallet!)
Venom Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Tame your inner beast—or maybe bond with it?—by wearing this pullover hoodie, featuring one of Spider-Man's biggest enemies. It's printed with two-sided graphics showcasing Venom in all his toothy glory, so people will see you and your dark side coming and going, even as you're keeping cozy.
Need some early gifting hints for the kidlets in your life? Learn more about how the Fresh Dolls are bringing diversity to the holiday toy aisle! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!