E!'s Carissa Culiner Is in Quarantine After Being Exposed to Coronavirus

Carissa Culiner has been exposed to coronavirus.

The Daily Pop co-host made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 5, explaining that while she's since tested negative for COVID-19, she'll still have to self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution. "Quarantining isn't too bad with this cutie," the mom of two wrote alongside a sweet photo. "Hey all! I just found out I was exposed to someone with COVID, so I am quarantining for the recommended 14 days, which is why you won't see me on @edailypop this week."

"The exposure happened 9 days ago so I have a few more days to go," she continued. "Even though I've had 3 negative tests and have felt fine, I, and everyone at E!, want to make sure everyone feels safe coming to work, so we're following all guidelines very seriously."

Carissa noted that she'll see fans back on Daily Pop "next week."