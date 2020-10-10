From Mandy Moore to Nicki Minaj: A Breakdown of Hollywood's Quarantine Baby Boom

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been booming—baby booming, that is.

Whether it's sheer timing or the fact that we've all been hunkering down in recent months to combat the spread of the virus, some of the industry's stars have emerged back into the spotlight with some personal news: Their family is growing.

Whether they've announced their pregnancy or their birth during the ongoing quarantine, celebrities have been giving fans whiplash as of late with all the baby announcements.

From first-time parents, like Gigi Hadid and Bindi Irwin, to baby pros, like new mom of five Hilaria Baldwin and dad to six Jude Law, famous names from every corner have either expanded their families or are gearing up to in the midst of this pandemic.

While it's no easy feat given the restrictions we're living under and the potential health risks we all face, babies can also bring some much-needed joy during these difficult times.