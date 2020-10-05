Serena Williams Reveals the "Full Circle" Moment That Helped Her Achieve Body Confidence

It all comes back to Olympia.

Even though she's one of the world's greatest athletes, Serena Williams is no stranger to struggling with body positivity. She tells British Vogue for their October 2020 cover story that prior to welcoming her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with husband Alexis Ohanian, she never fully appreciated her body.

She explains, "When I was growing up, what was celebrated was different. [Older sister] Venus looked more like what is really acceptable: she has incredibly long legs, she's really, really thin. I didn't see people on TV that looked like me, who were thick. There wasn't positive body image. It was a different age."

But that all changed when she became a mother. The tennis star says that was when she realized how much of a gift her physique is. "How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I've had, and I'm really thankful for it. I only wish I had been thankful sooner," she shares. "It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter."