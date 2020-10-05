Katy Perry Puts Her Own Spin on Getting "Pumped" to Vote in Star-Studded PSA

Get a kick out of this: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want you to be "pumped to vote."
The couple, who recently welcomed their first baby together, took some time out of their parenting duties to inform people about the importance of the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.
The pair joined Jane Fonda in one of her famous fitness videos to encourage viewers to "exercise that vote" in a star-studded PSA, which released on Monday, Oct. 5.
"Hello, class! We're bringing back the movement," Jane began the video, wearing a fiery red bodysuit and matching sweatband.
"We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race," the legendary actress urged. "I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser-focused, I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand. So let's get ready to exercise our right to vote!"
For Katy's part, she could be seen snacking while the actor broke a sweat and pumped some iron. At one point, however, she showed off her workout skills as she pumped her breast milk. "Get pumped to vote," she cheekily said.
Taking to social media, the "Fireworks" singer encouraged her millions of followers to seriously hit the polls next month. Plus, she also reminded everyone that pumping breast milk is very much a physical activity.
"GET PUMPED TO VOTE," Katy's caption began. "Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days but whoever said pumping isn't a sport... I'd like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight."
"ANYWAY," she continued. "I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should. We're getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote."
Additionally, the singer mentioned that "many state registration deadlines are happening today!!!"
The PSA also featured Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Ashley Benson, Shaquille O'Neal and many others.
"Schumer, I need more out of you," Kerry quipped, and later directed her attention to the retired NBA player. "Thank you, Shaq. That's very nice... now pick up those feet!"
Watch the fun and informative PSA above and get your jazzercise on.