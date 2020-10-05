Brooklyn Beckham's New Tattoo Might Be a Tribute to Fiancée Nicola Peltz

We spy new ink!

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz spent a little fun, quality time together over the weekend.

The 21-year-old model posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram of him applying a coat of lipstick on Nicola. The pink-shaded product is from Victoria Beckham's latest lipstick collection. After all, Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David Beckham's four kids, so it makes sense that the couple would get first dibs on Posh Spice's new beauty items.

"Posh is back [heart emoji] @victoriabeckhambeauty @victoriabeckham @nicolaannepeltz," read the caption.

Though Nicole looked amazing in the Posh-inspired lipstick, fans noticed a more eye-catching part of the photos. On the nape of Brooklyn's neck could be spotted a set of anatomically correct eyes. Fans suspect that the eyes are modeled after his fiancée.

Brooklyn and the Bates Motel alum announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn wrote. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx."