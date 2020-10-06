At Least Game of Thrones Fans Will Always Have Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Love Story

There's something to be said for falling in love under extreme circumstances, such as while trekking through a blizzard to evade enemies both human and undead, bundled up under layers of fur pelts, arrows and swords at the ready for a battle that could begin at any moment. Perhaps even with each other.

Such is how Ygritte and Jon Snow got together in Game of Thrones—and acting out those hardships on location in Iceland is how Rose Leslie and Kit Harington started fancying each other, too.

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," Harington told Vogue Italia in 2016. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."

So we've heard a few times. The hard part, of course, is staying in love and making a real go of it once the cameras have stopped rolling—especially when they stop rolling for one co-star after three seasons and the other is contracted to ride that runaway train till the controversial end.

But at least Leslie and Harington's story arc has proved much more collectively satisfying. (Oh, and in case 2020 has been your GOT binge year... SPOILERS AHEAD.)