Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

When it comes to Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's marriage—the book is closed. But, her memories of shooting Eyes Wide Shut remain.

As fans can recall, the former husband and wife co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's final film before his death, which was released in 1999 after years of shooting. Meanwhile, the pair—who played a married couple in the film's turbulent story—announced their separation in 2001 after a decade of marriage and adopting two children together, Isabella and Connor. It's been nearly another decade since and both stars have gone their very separate ways with Kidman marrying Keith Urban and welcoming two daughters with the country musician while Cruise has since married and split from Katie Holmes, sharing 14-year-old Suri.

Despite their history, Kidman can still remember their happier times, including—according to her—while shooting that film. During an interview with The New York Times, she was asked about the potential impact those roles may have had on them as real-life husband and wife.