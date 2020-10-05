Shop the Red Hot Beauty Looks From Savage x Fenty Vol. 2!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

How many of you promptly signed into Amazon Prime last Friday to watch Savage x Fenty Vol. 2? If you were crushing on all the glamorous looks from the show, we've got all the beauty breakdowns from Fenty Beauty!

Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal created a variety of stunning, luminous and breathtaking makeup looks throughout the show, spanning five unique themes like "Black Widow" and "Dear Diary" with each tailored to every individual model and their unique features. Of course, they prepped everyone with Fenty Skin goodies, then created a base with the Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r complexion range before adding color, shimmer, gloss, and super sultry mattes, in some cases.

Ono and Espinal shared their beauty inspirations behind each section of the show, as well as the products they used to bring each look to life. Shop their picks below!