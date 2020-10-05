Your Monday Cheat Sheet

RHOC's Kelly Dodd Defends Bridal Shower and "Drunk Wives Matter" Hat

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd is under fire for having a seemingly maskless bridal shower and wearing a hat that read "Drunk Wives Matter."

Bridal shower backlash.

Kelly Dodd celebrated her impending nuptials to fiancé Rick Leventhal with a bridal shower on Sunday, Oct. 4, and several of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars—Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, along with newcomer Elizabeth Vargas—were in attendance. However, fans of the show weren't exactly thrilled to see the celebration all over social media. 

For starters, guests didn't appear to be wearing masks or attempting to social distance despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This was according to Kelly's own photos, which were left with comments such as, "Looks like a great Covid party!" and "Useless waste of time too many sick and dying...I guess it has to hit home and I don't wish that on anyone,"

"yeah if you are compromised...let's talk about the people losing their businesses and losing their jobs and looting and alcoholism and divorce rates..." Kelly responded to the latter. "I think the cure is worse than the disease...shutting down the economy...I feel bad for everyone!"

The lack of masks and social distancing weren't the only things that left RHOC fans upset, though.

In the same Instagram post that displayed her group photos, Kelly also included a selfie of her wearing a hat that read, "Drunk Wives Matter."

Many considered the hat to be tone-deaf amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. One commenter described it as "a bit insensitive," but Kelly replied, "It's not...my girlfriend bought it for me as a gift. It's a play on words. Some people aren't that smart."

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Kelly and a friend addressed the hat, calling it a "joke" and explaining that she didn't buy it herself. 

"You know what, all lives matter," Kelly added. "People that can't get a joke, go f--k yourselves."

This certainly isn't the first time Kelly has come under fire. In April, she issued an apology after she described the coronavirus as "God's way of thinning the herd."

Kelly is set to wed Rick, who she got engaged to in November 2019, this Saturday, Oct. 10. 

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and past seasons can be binged on Peacock.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

