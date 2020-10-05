Dancing With the Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says Matthew Lawrence Is Her "Rock" Amid Sobriety Journey

Cheryl Burke is continuing to share her sobriety journey.

The 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro discussed her experience during the Oct. 5 episode of Good Morning America.

Fans learned that Burke is two years sober after her appearance on the LadyGang's podcast last week.

"It was just a decision that I made for myself," she told the hosts at the time. "And it was when Matt [Lawrence] and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like—or that I was like, he didn't even know—I was just like, I was done."

Speaking with GMA, the two-time Mirrorball champion opened up about the support she's received from the 40-year-old actor, who is now her husband, over the years.

"He is just my rock," she said, per the news organization. "I don't know where I would be without him."

Burke also looked back at her path. Reflecting on the early stages of her career, she recalled how she "was a party girl" when she first moved to Los Angeles.

"I just took it to the next level, and it became an issue," she said in regard to her battle with alcohol. "And it became an everyday thing for me."

In addition, she spoke about her father's history with alcoholism and the impact it had on her life.

"He was a former alcoholic," she said in regard to her dad, who passed away a few years ago. "And I don't know if it's genetic, but it definitely runs in the family and I didn't want to fall down that slippery slope."