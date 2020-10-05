American Idol Alum Casey Goode Says Newborn Son Tested Positive for Coronavirus

American Idol alum Casey Goode took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 4 to share that her newborn son, Maximilian, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am," Goode, otherwise known as Quigely, informed her followers. "Took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week."

The season eight star noted the news was a "total shock to us."

"I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU," she continued. "They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet."

Near the end of her post, she asked for good energy to be sent "to our little bub so he recovers fast."

"Not sure what happens next from here..." Goode concluded, "but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover. Love, Quigs."

In addition, the content creator posted a few photos of herself at the hospital with her baby boy. Her husband, Alex, also wrote about his son's health.

"His fever has come down since being admitted, but he has been put on oxygen as a precaution," he shared in part of his post. "We are in good spirits but we could also use some positive vibes, so please keep Mad Maxi & Mama Quigley in your thoughts tonight."