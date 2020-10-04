Eva Mendes Says She "Rather Be Home" with Ryan Gosling Than "Anywhere Else"

Staying at home is a breeze for Eva Mendes. Hanging out with her kids and longtime partner Ryan Gosling is exactly where she wants to be!

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Eva posted an old photo of her in a black dress on the beach to Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "Went for a run on the beach this morning," before clarifying she was totally joking. "No I didn't. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't been on a run this year."

While going to the beach and for a run are two things people can enjoy even while maintaining social distancing, Eva had a good reason for skipping the ocean-adjacent workout. When someone commented that Ryan really needed to get Eva out more, she responded with, "no thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with by man than anywhere else in the world."

Adorable! And probably same for many people, considering her man is one of the most beloved actors on the planet.