Eva Mendes Says She "Rather Be Home" with Ryan Gosling Than "Anywhere Else"

Eva Mendes and her longtime partner Ryan Gosling really have this quarantine thing handled.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 04, 2020 10:19 PMTags
Ryan GoslingEva MendesCouplesCelebrities
Staying at home is a breeze for Eva Mendes. Hanging out with her kids and longtime partner Ryan Gosling is exactly where she wants to be!

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Eva posted an old photo of her in a black dress on the beach to Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "Went for a run on the beach this morning," before clarifying she was totally joking. "No I didn't. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't been on a run this year."

While going to the beach and for a run are two things people can enjoy even while maintaining social distancing, Eva had a good reason for skipping the ocean-adjacent workout. When someone commented that Ryan really needed to get Eva out more, she responded with, "no thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with by man than anywhere else in the world." 

Adorable! And probably same for many people, considering her man is one of the most beloved actors on the planet.

While many people have eyes for Ryan, he's been Eva's main man since the two met while on set for the drama The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. The couple now shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4.

Warren Toda/EPA/Shutterstock

Eva previously explained why she likes to keep her family life so private

"I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," the actress, who took some time off to raise her children, explained to a commenter on her Instagram in April of 2020. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Eva's home life may be private, but one thing's clear: It makes her so, so happy.

