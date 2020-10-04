Former MLB Star Charles Haeger Found Dead After Being Suspected Of Killing His Ex-Girlfriend

MLB star Charles Haeger was found dead on Saturday, Oct. 3, just one day after he was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend.

The pitching coach for the Chicago Cubs' AA affiliate and former MLB pitcher was discovered dead by Scottsdale, Ariz. police, E! News can confirm. According to local law enforcement, Haeger died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Prior to the professional athlete's death, authorities reported that they suspected Haeger was involved in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Breed.

On Friday, Oct. 2, Scottsdale patrol officers responded to a "sound of shots" in a Phoenix suburb, per a police report shared with E! News. "When officers arrived at the residence, witness information and evidence at the scene indicated that a possible suspect might be present," a statement read, adding, that law enforcement later found an "adult female deceased inside the home."