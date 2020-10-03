Netflix Releases the Final Season of Schitt's Creek Early

Your weekend just got a little bit (Alexis!) better.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy took to Twitter to announce big news: The final season of Schitt's Creek dropped on Netflix days early.

"Have a great weekend!" Dan wrote, sharing that in addition to the show's season six being available to stream on the platform, so was the behind-the-scenes Schitt's Creek documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards. Originally, both the doc and the final season were set to drop on Oct. 7.

The sitcom, which also starred Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara, followed a wealthy family who moved to the titular Schitt's Creek after losing their fortune. It ran for six seasons on Pop TV before bowing out on April 7, 2020.

Schitt's Creek took home nine Emmys at the 2020 ceremony in September, with all four main cast members scoring gold. It also won the coveted award of Outstanding Comedy Series, the only year it was nominated.