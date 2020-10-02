Inside Vanessa Bryant's Cabo Getaway With Ciara and Lala Anthony

Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and Lala Anthony are kicking back and relaxing on a much-deserved vacation to Mexico with their kids.
According to a source, the three moms are vacationing together in Cabo, where they're spending their days lounging by the "pool and at the beach" with their children.
"They all flew together on a private jet and stayed in houses at El Dorado," the insider shares, adding that Natalia Bryant, 17, and Kiyan Anthony, 13, were "set up for their virtual school and spent the mornings doing schoolwork."
When the oldest of the bunch finished their homework, the source says the real fun got started. The insider reveals, "They visited the clubhouse at El Dorado and rode around on a golf cart. They played games on the lawn and had sunset dinners together. The kids had the best time all playing together and bonding."
And it seems like the moms, who the source describes as "very close and like great friends," had just as much fun. The source says the three women had "a blast and were very relaxed together."
All in all, the insider shares, "It was a great getaway for all of them and they loved being together."
The friendship between Lala, Vanessa and Ciara seems to have strengthened following the death of Kobe Bryant. As Vanessa put it on Mamba Day, "It takes a village."
And Lala acknowledged that Vanessa would need a good friend by her side in a recent interview, sharing, "You know, you don't dip out on your friends when it gets really hard. And she's going through something that is unimaginable, that, you know, I can't even fathom what that feels like."
But, with Ciara and Lala there for every moment big or small, Vanessa is getting through it.
