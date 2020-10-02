Seth Rogen Shares Rare Tribute to "Perfect Partner" Lauren Miller on Their Wedding Anniversary

Seth Rogen is celebrating his wedding anniversary in the sweetest way.

He and wife Lauren Miller each posted a rare throwback photo from their wedding day nine years ago to mark their anniversary on Friday, Oct. 2.

"Happy anniversary to us!! I can't believe I've been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with," Seth wrote. "After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day. Here's me beating her at video games at our wedding." The pic showed the couple with their eyes locked on the video game screens as guests cheered them on.

For her part, Lauren wrote, "Happy Anniversary to us! 9 years married/15 together, and celebrating all the GOOD stuff." Plus she tagged wedding planner Alison Hotchkiss, who brought their special day to life.

Lauren celebrated Seth's birthday this year in quarantine. "I love this person more than I have words for," the writer and director explained.