Ally Brooke Opens Up About Her “Brave” Decision to Reveal She’s Still a Virgin

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke opened up about being a virgin at 27 and the way it has affected her dating life.

In a new interview with Hollywood Raw's Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Ally—who will release her inspirational memoir Finding Harmony on Oct. 13, 2020—revealed that she does not plan to have sex before marriage.

"I put that in my book, and I opened up about that. I was brave to share that," Ally said. "I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans and readers, and show them the choice that I made, and have them receive it however they want to receive it. Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book."

When asked by the hosts how that affects her dating life, Ally admitted that there's risk when putting that information out there, but that thus far, "everybody has respected it, which is awesome."

"I have had those moments where people would make fun of me or question me, like 'Yeah right,' but I just have to hold that in my heart and know my truth and kind of just let that be that," she added. "It's awesome feeling that respect. I've never felt any pressure."